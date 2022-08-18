Read full article on original website
Related
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
Lakeland Regional Health unveils its new behavioral health center
Congratulations to Lakeland Regional Health on their ribbon cutting for the Harrell Family Center for Behavioral Wellness! This 80,000-square feet facility offers calm energy with natural sunlight pouring in from tall windows, seamlessly blending nature with modern architecture. This new Wellness Center hosts 96 beds and 5 active services including, adult inpatient & outpatient care, child and adolescent inpatient and outpatient care, emergency stabilization, a specialty care unit, and a substance abuse disorder program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
21 Years And Still Serving Strong
On this 20th day of August, 21 years ago, three new officers joined the Lakeland Police Department and began a career that they continue today. Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball, Sergeant Brian Wallace, and Sergeant Dale Deas still remember that day, swearing an oath of service alongside fellow friends and now retired officers Adam Williams and Doris Diaz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeland, FL: SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo Welcomes New Camping and Events Coordinator
Lily Burse works as the new Camping and Events Coordinator. Having just graduated from New College of Florida in Environmental Studies with a minor in Political Sciences. Lily also brings experience with working at museums as well. Lily expressed her passion for camping, hiking, and being outdoors. Lily is a Lakeland native and mentioned she would always watch the airshow as a kid, seeing it from her house as she lived so close by.
Battalion Chief John Maddox has returned from Eastern Kentucky
After a two-week deployment as a member of FL Region 4/6 AHIMT, Battalion Chief John Maddox has returned from Eastern Kentucky, where he assisted with logistics in the City of Hindman after devasting floods in the area last month. Chief Maddox worked with team members from Region 3 All Hazards...
Is the RP Funding Center getting a new name?
Is the City of Lakeland currently negotiating naming rights for the RP Funding Center?. The 2017 name change was part of a multi-million, five-year deal that included naming rights and making the center the home of the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. At the time, Robert Palmer was the owner of the Orlando-based RP Funding mortgage lending company.
Here we go again
1 – Advanced life support engine without a state certified Paramedic on board. 5 – Engines with only 2 personnel on board instead of 3 personnel. Did you know the current state of Polk Fire staffing?? For too long the men and women of PCFR have been bearing the burden of staffing shortages that the County has failed to provide any actual resolution to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Universal creates a weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
Guests under 18 are required to have a chaperone after 9 p.m. Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel, or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
Coast Guard veteran rescues woman from sinking car after it crashed into a country club swimming pool
Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
Politics in the Park
It was a great opportunity for the Lakeland community to engage local, state, and federal political candidates.
Lakeland Fire Department receives Critical Lifesaving Equipment Grant
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Provides Critical Lifesaving Equipment Grant to LFD. Lakeland Fire Department is prepared to keep our community safe, thanks to a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. The Foundation recognized the need for new lifesaving equipment and awarded #LFD a $35,000 grant for the HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC Watertight Extrication Tools.
Politics in the Park sponsored by Lakeland Chamber – Meet the candidates Tuesday during
The 2022 Politics in the Park event is scheduled for Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. The free event is an opportunity for the community to engage local, state and federal political candidates. Candidates and campaign staff will be accessible for questions at their booths, and each candidate will be given a chance to speak about their goals. It will take place on the green surrounding the Chamber building, 35 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland. Some roads surrounding the building will be closed for the event.
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 1