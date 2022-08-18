Lily Burse works as the new Camping and Events Coordinator. Having just graduated from New College of Florida in Environmental Studies with a minor in Political Sciences. Lily also brings experience with working at museums as well. Lily expressed her passion for camping, hiking, and being outdoors. Lily is a Lakeland native and mentioned she would always watch the airshow as a kid, seeing it from her house as she lived so close by.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO