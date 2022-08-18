ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 2

cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD make arrest in machete attack

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has announced that an arrest was made in connection to the machete attack that took place on East Dominick Street on Monday, August 15th. According to Rome PD, following their investigation, a male juvenile is allegedly responsible for carrying out the...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Out of state couple charged with assaulting and raping woman in DeWitt

(WSYR-TV) — An out-of-state couple is charged with assaulting and raping a woman, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that on Tuesday, August 23, at about 9:30 a.m. officers from the Town of DeWitt Police went to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in the Town of DeWitt for a reported sex offense.
DEWITT, NY
localsyr.com

22-year-old recovering after shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two dead in Syracuse from gunshot wounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are dead, both victims of gunshot wounds. Syracuse police say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment on Burnet Ave. near the corner of Aberdeen Terrace, Syracuse late Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility

(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
MARCY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Rome man killed in Lewis County ATV crash

LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Rome NY man dies in ATV crash

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
ROME, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY

