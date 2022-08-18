Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD make arrest in machete attack
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has announced that an arrest was made in connection to the machete attack that took place on East Dominick Street on Monday, August 15th. According to Rome PD, following their investigation, a male juvenile is allegedly responsible for carrying out the...
localsyr.com
Out of state couple charged with assaulting and raping woman in DeWitt
(WSYR-TV) — An out-of-state couple is charged with assaulting and raping a woman, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that on Tuesday, August 23, at about 9:30 a.m. officers from the Town of DeWitt Police went to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in the Town of DeWitt for a reported sex offense.
localsyr.com
22-year-old recovering after shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest man seen with gun in parking lot of St. Joseph's Hospital
Syracuse Police arrested a 57-year-old man after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, August 20. Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reporting seeing a man in the passenger seat of...
Upstate N.Y. woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the heart with steak knife
CICERO, N.Y. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old woman last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife at her home. The Cicero Police Department said April Barbagallo was taken into custody Aug. 17 for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to WSYR-TV, on...
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Two dead in Syracuse from gunshot wounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are dead, both victims of gunshot wounds. Syracuse police say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment on Burnet Ave. near the corner of Aberdeen Terrace, Syracuse late Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22
On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
localsyr.com
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
Woman stabbed man with steak knife in his heart in Cicero home, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A woman accused of attacking a man stabbed him in the heart with a steak knife, police said in court documents. Mark A. Crawford, 40, of Cicero was stabbed by April Barbagallo, 28, of Cicero at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Barbagallo’s home at 6210 Pebble St., police said.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
localsyr.com
Rome man killed in Lewis County ATV crash
LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of...
wwnytv.com
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
