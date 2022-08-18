ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff asks for public’s help after 22-year-old’s body found in Lebanon

By Nikki McGee
 4 days ago

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A missing persons case has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Twenty-two-year-old Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro was last seen working an event at Geodis Park in South Nashville on July 30. One week later, her body was discovered in Lebanon.

“She was a good girl. There’s no reason why this girl should be missing or found here in Wilson County, there’s no reason to it. She comes from a good family, a good family that wants answers,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Now the Wilson County Sheriff is making an urgent plea to the public to come forward with any information, especially on Mya’s whereabouts between July 29 and 31.

“There may be somebody out there on Trammel Lane that may have saw something one of those three days; they may have seen a car parked on the side of the road or a truck or a vehicle on the side of the road. That’s the type of information we need and I would ask that they come forward,” he said.

The 22-year-old basketball player was enrolled to start school at Vol State this fall, an opportunity the sheriff says shouldn’t have been taken away. Now his department is working around the clock to find answers for her family.

“They’re having to bury their daughter. Her memorial service is this Friday and a family, a mother, a father shouldn’t have to go through that. And we owe it to the family to try to help. There’s people out there that owe it to this family because no one wants to go through this,” Sheriff Bryan said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459 , ext. 233 .

