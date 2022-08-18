ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
Back-to-school and mental health

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s back to school time across Central Texas, and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network says this means children’s and educators’ mental health awareness is essential for the annual change from the summer routine. The Network said in a press...
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
