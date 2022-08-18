Is there value in betting the Eagles total division wins market?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Betting the over/under win total for a team is always hard, but betting how many division games a team will win is even harder. Some sportsbooks will let you bet a team's exact finishing position inside their division, and most will let you bet who wins each division, but few allow you to bet how many division games a team will win. Fortunately, DraftKings is one of those few sportsbooks that does.

Many of the same factors one considers in betting a team's over/under apply to handicapping a team's division wins — injuries, quarterback play, play calling, etc. But you need to tread carefully when betting how many division games a team will win, especially if you're taking the over, as what happens in non-division games can ultimately have an impact on your bet.

There's not a lot of overs with even odds or better that stand out, however, there is one. The one? The Philadelphia Eagles over 3.5 division wins. The line is at +110 via DraftKings, and you should jump on it right away.

Why? The Eagles' biggest threat -- the Dallas Cowboys -- have a lot of new pass catchers while the Commanders and Giants are simply not on the same level as Philadelphia or Dallas. The Eagles won three division games last year, and are a much better team than a year ago. And most importantly, the NFC East is far from the best division in football.

The Eagles went "all-in" this offseason after acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee on draft night and improving their defense by signing free agent linebacker Hasson Reddick to a multi-year deal. Not to mention the Cowboys lost a ton this offseason -- wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive lineman La'el Collins and defensive lineman Randy Gregory -- and the Giants and Commanders are far from playoff bound with quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz penciled in as starters.

The Cowboys might be the consensus favorite to win the NFC East, but the Eagles aren't that far behind. Plus, the sportsbooks are simply giving no respect to New York or Washington. In fact, it wouldn't be that big a surprise if the Eagles swept the Commanders and Giants. And what do you know, that right there wins your bet.

Philadelphia is one of the most improved teams from a year ago, and the Commanders and Giants simply can't be trusted. As for Dallas, they'll be the Eagles toughest division opponent, but don't expect the Cowboys to sweep the Eagles again this season, especially with so many unknowns at the receiver position.

The Bet: Philadelphia Eagles over 3.5 division wins (+110 odds via DraftKings)

