Gov. Newsom outlines youth mental health plan in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his new plan to address kids’ mental health in his visit to the valley on Thursday.

The governor held a press conference at McLane High School to outline new efforts to support the mental health of kids across the state called, ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health.

This new plan aims to ensure all California kids, parents, and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services.

The plan invests $4.7 billion to reimagine mental health and substance use services, creating new virtual platforms and establishing a new pathway for the mental health workforce, looking to add 40,000 new mental health workers in the state.

Other investments in mental health include:

$4.1 billion on a community schools strategy to connect kids and families to essential services including health screenings, meals, and more.

$5 billion on a Medi-Cal initiative, CalAIM, to better integrate health and behavioral health services for low-income kids.

$1.4 billion to build a more diverse healthcare workforce.

In Fresno County, students in the state’s third-largest school district, Fresno Unified, have been back in the classroom since Monday.

Officials say that reports of children who have considered or attempted suicide have hit historic levels. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report finding that mental health-related visits to emergency departments for children ages 12-17 increased by 31% the previous year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.