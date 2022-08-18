ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Gov. Newsom outlines youth mental health plan in Fresno

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeHhw_0hLOSUFj00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his new plan to address kids’ mental health in his visit to the valley on Thursday.

The governor held a press conference at McLane High School to outline new efforts to support the mental health of kids across the state called, ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health.

This new plan aims to ensure all California kids, parents, and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services.

The plan invests $4.7 billion to reimagine mental health and substance use services, creating new virtual platforms and establishing a new pathway for the mental health workforce, looking to add 40,000 new mental health workers in the state.

Other investments in mental health include:

  • $4.1 billion on a community schools strategy to connect kids and families to essential services including health screenings, meals, and more.
  • $5 billion on a Medi-Cal initiative, CalAIM, to better integrate health and behavioral health services for low-income kids.
  • $1.4 billion to build a more diverse healthcare workforce.

In Fresno County, students in the state’s third-largest school district, Fresno Unified, have been back in the classroom since Monday.

Officials say that reports of children who have considered or attempted suicide have hit historic levels. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report finding that mental health-related visits to emergency departments for children ages 12-17 increased by 31% the previous year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

New state strike team is ready for wildfire response

MATHER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)-  The State of California has a new tool to combat natural disasters after creating the country’s first all-hazards fire engine strike team. The unit, known as Team Blaze, and its five new specialized engines are outfitted to be able to respond to a variety of emergency situations including wildfires in rural settings, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Jim Costa announces BUILD Act to aid public universities

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday congressman Jim Costa and higher-education leaders announced the introduction of a bill that would help designated “Regional Public Universities” develop stronger communities. Congressman Costa and Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, president of Fresno State highlighted the impact these public schools have on the community’s growth, not only in agriculture but also […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gov. Newsom rejects legal drug injection sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number of safe injection sites that this bill would […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno elementary school named after Central Valley poet

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is paying tribute to a nationally recognized poet from the Central Valley with its newest elementary school. Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School on Church Avenue will have many new and unique features, including a dual-immersion program that will teach both English and Spanish, and a family […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno professor says student loan forgiveness could boost economy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Forgiving thousands of dollars in student loans could be harmful to the national debt, warns economics professor with Fresno City College Aaron Pankratz, but could have benefits alongside it too. Pankratz said Wednesday morning, ahead of President Biden’s official announcement that up to $20,000 in student loans was to be forgiven, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Small businesses could get up to $10K through state program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close. The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success. The one-time grant will […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

Plans to create farmers market in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fundraising effort is underway to create a weekly farmers market in Fresno’s Tower District. The Tower District Marketing Committee is partnering with the California Fresh Farmer’s Market Association to use Olive Avenue, from Wishon Avenue to Echo Avenue, as a staging area for fresh produce, food trucks, live music and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a plan to erase thousands of dollars in student loans for borrowers. The plan will help more than 40 million Americans nationwide with $1.7 trillion in debt. It could cost taxpayers up to $300 billion.  Students at Fresno State University say while they’re excited about the […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Cdc#Health Plan#Behavioral Health#Health Workers#Diseases#General Health#Mclane High School#Medi Cal
YourCentralValley.com

Aha! announce they filed for Chapter 11

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, announced they have filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations.  Aha says “we regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”  “Fresno Yosemite International Airport appreciated having aha! Airlines powered […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

AG: Sephora settlement over misuse of customer data

OAKLAND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with makeup store Sephora, Inc. following allegations that the company did not follow the rules stated in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Bonta alleged that Sephora failed to let the customers know that it was selling their personal information, that it […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Poll shows Newsom with big lead in re-election bid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is currently holding a big lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Brian Dahle in his fall re-election bid for governor according to a new poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The poll asked voters from around the state their preference for governor in the fall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Looking for a fixer-upper? Fresno ranks among the best

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The housing market can be a terrifying place to venture into. There are many factors like rising home prices, bidding wars, inventories and intimidating interest rates that can often dissuade potential buyers that are dreaming of that (insert your favorite color here) picket fence for them to settle into. With so […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy