Just before 6:00am on Saturday morning of Aug. 6, 2022, Portland firefighters were summoned to a three-alarm fire at the nearly decade-old Roseway Theater on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Although the smokejumpers were eventually able to defeat the blaze, the impact it has left on the building has caused uncertainty due its appearance. Damages range from interior havoc on the floors to an extensive flawed roof of the treasured theater. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and unknown at the time. Despite the damages caused by the flames, neighbors of the popular theater remain hopeful.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO