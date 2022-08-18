Read full article on original website
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
kptv.com
Missing woman found in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
Chronicle
Man Dies in Mail Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
A single-vehicle fatal crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a separate three-car accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, blocked off an area near State Route 8's milepost 4 east of Elma. A call to Washington State Patrol about the mail truck wreck came in at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday,...
kptv.com
Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
23-Year-Old Cody Allen Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarks County (Clarks County, WA)
According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Vancouver man died in a motor vehicle accident on Northeast 99th Street on Tuesday night. The officials stated that Cody Allen crashed into a utility pole and struck a house at around 5:18 p.m. Cody was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man With Bow and Arrow in Traffic; Identity Theft; Graffiti; Stolen Vehicles; Unlawful Weapon Display
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 2500 block of North National Avenue at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Aug. 17 is under investigation. • A subject in the 700 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue reportedly “tried to swerve at someone (directing) traffic” and “refused to follow the signs.” No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Officials: Suspect brandished weapon at drivers on freeway in stolen car
A person who reportedly brandished a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver was arrested on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
2 caught in Seaside rip current, one dies
A rip current took the life of one person at Seaside Saturday afternoon despite the efforts of lifeguards and bystanders.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Brings its Mobile Command Unit to Southwest Washington Fair
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command unit is easy to miss among the large, colorful attractions filling the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this week. The mid-sized white truck, one of two used by the sheriff’s office, is a recent addition to the sheriff office’s vehicle fleet — one that personnel prefer to the hulking refurbished mobile dental unit the department was driving before it acquired the smaller vehicle in early 2020.
Hwy 26 car fire spreads up hill near Oregon Zoo
Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.
Chronicle
WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn
Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
26-Year-Old Conner Harvey Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist died after hitting two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that the motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue at about 5:43 p.m. The incident unfurled after the 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was travelling east...
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
ClarkCountyToday
State of the Clark County Fair
RIDGEFIELD — Clark County Fair administrators took a look at the grandstands and were in awe of all of the people. There were too many people in fact. On two occasions last week, fair officials had to stop allowing people into the grandstands prior to shows in order to comply with the standards set by the fire marshal.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Comments / 0