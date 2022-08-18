ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahkiakum County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Missing woman found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Man Dies in Mail Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County

A single-vehicle fatal crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a separate three-car accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, blocked off an area near State Route 8's milepost 4 east of Elma. A call to Washington State Patrol about the mail truck wreck came in at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday,...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
City
Cathlamet, WA
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Election Fraud#Us Coast Guard#Sheriff S Report#Fire Department
Chronicle

Sirens: Man With Bow and Arrow in Traffic; Identity Theft; Graffiti; Stolen Vehicles; Unlawful Weapon Display

• A vehicle prowl reported in the 2500 block of North National Avenue at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Aug. 17 is under investigation. • A subject in the 700 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue reportedly “tried to swerve at someone (directing) traffic” and “refused to follow the signs.” No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
CHEHALIS, WA
kptv.com

Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Brings its Mobile Command Unit to Southwest Washington Fair

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command unit is easy to miss among the large, colorful attractions filling the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this week. The mid-sized white truck, one of two used by the sheriff’s office, is a recent addition to the sheriff office’s vehicle fleet — one that personnel prefer to the hulking refurbished mobile dental unit the department was driving before it acquired the smaller vehicle in early 2020.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn

Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
AUBURN, WA
ClarkCountyToday

State of the Clark County Fair

RIDGEFIELD — Clark County Fair administrators took a look at the grandstands and were in awe of all of the people. There were too many people in fact. On two occasions last week, fair officials had to stop allowing people into the grandstands prior to shows in order to comply with the standards set by the fire marshal.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy