Fairview, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football: Page hands Fairview rare shutout in Battle of 840

FAIRVIEW – The Page High School football team accomplished the improbable almost in spite of itself. The Patriots stopped host Fairview cold on the road 19-0 handing the home team their first shutout loss since November of 2015. And they did it despite giving up 95 yards thanks to a bloated 12 penalties.
Touchdown Friday Night: Week One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennessee came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season. On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0. Riverdale High School Football took home the win...
Smyrna enjoys a big night of high school football

High school football is one of those special things in these here parts. For many years now those Friday night lights have been shining brightly in Rutherford county. The Smyrna community enjoyed a memorable evening of pigskin play on August 19 as the 2022 season kicked off. A new chapter...
williamsonherald.com

The 'Battle of 840' under the Friday night lights

FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The "Battle of 840," where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
Gunshots on Tennessee high school campus halt football game

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. It says three suspects were detained — one adult and two juveniles. The sheriff's office...
Nobody injured in harrowing night at West Creek vs. Northeast football game

The primary storyline for West Creek and Northeast’s season-opening football game was concentrated around the debut of a pair of first-year head coaches. However, the game’s focal point took a backseat with four minutes remaining in the third quarter when a shooting incident in the parking lot outside West Creek’s football stadium prompted players, coaches and fans inside the packed stadium to run for cover.
Tennessee Makes Top Five For Top 100 Linebacker

Class of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick released his top five Friday with Tennessee making the list. The Vols joined Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and Oklahoma in the four-star recruit’s top five. Riddick ranks as the No. 57 player in the country and No. 2 player in the state of...
408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304

Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
Ford's Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Another Country Music Video

(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

