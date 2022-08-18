ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies witnessed a car leaving the field and conducted an investigative vehicle stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered several watermelons located in the backseat and the trunk of the car. The suspects were identified as Erick Vasquez and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro. During the investigation, deputies say they also discovered that Erik Vasquez is currently on the Pre-Trial Electronic Monitoring Program.

According to officials, the 57 watermelons were returned to the victim, and both suspects were arrested.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

