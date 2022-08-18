EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Webb’s second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18. Webb, who is the Giants’ third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Bachman earlier in the quarter that gave New York an 18-16 lead. Bachman finished with 11 catches for 122 yards in a bid to make the team’s crowded receiver group. The Giants (2-0) remained perfect in the preseason under Brian Daboll but this was a seemingly costly win against the Bengals (0-2), who did not play their starters for the second straight week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO