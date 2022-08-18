ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

Voting now open for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ Contest

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgmTw_0hLORaZ000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fifty police vehicles across the country are in the running for best looking cruiser, but only one will win. Last year, Kentucky took home the title for this annual contest with their photo of a Camaro cruiser backdropped by a sunrise on a horse farm in Woodford County.

The American Association of State Troopers hosts the annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The Commonwealth is looking to win back-to-back, but other states may have something to say about that.

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

Below is the photo Kentucky submitted for this year’s contest. It also features a cruiser that was photographed on a horse farm in Woodford County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUC7G_0hLORaZ000
(Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Indiana’s submission for the contest features a Dodge Charger sitting along SR7 in Jefferson County, the southern part of the state. That photo can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsOGw_0hLORaZ000
(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

As for the third part of the Tri-State, Illinois, they’ve taken a photo of their Ford Explorer cruiser in front of the beautiful Prairie State sky. That image is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09R12V_0hLORaZ000
(Courtesy: Illinois State Police)

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2023 AAST Calendar. Click here to vote and check out the rest of the nation’s cruisers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
City
Evansville, IL
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Ford, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Central City, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Woodford County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Cruisers#Kentucky State Police#Commonwealth#Dodge#Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting

UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
PEORIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Bourbon & Beyond raffle benefits flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky 4-H Foundation is looking to give back to those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. The organization says their goal is to raise $100,000 so they can help Kentucky 4-H families that lost everything. To do so, officials say they are raffling off one thousand raffle tickets at $100 […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How yards are uniting the East Bluff community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
MOUNT VERNON, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Man shot, killed in alley

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced for possession of a machine gun

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Thursday for possession of a machine gun. According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. was previously indicted in Dec. 2021. On Dec. 15, 2021, Peoria Police attempted...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police seize ‘ghost gun’ as local man faces weapons charges

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they found a loaded ghost gun while taking a 19-year old man into custody on Thursday. As reported on Heart of Illinois ABC on June 23, it’s been a goal of local police to take homemade ghost guns off the street because they don’t have serial numbers and are much harder to trace when they’re used in crimes. Ghost guns were banned in Illinois under legislation signed in May by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law takes effect this fall.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Body found in van outside Peoria store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy