WTOV 9
Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places
Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
WTOV 9
Saturday Market held in Steubenville in hopes of bringing vibrancy to downtown
Jefferson County, OH — After living and traveling across the world, a Steubenville group made their way back home to bring more vibrancy with them, and they did so with a Saturday market. "My friends and I moved back to the area," Organizer, Sadie Hoit said. "We're from here...
WTOV 9
Officials happy to see Social Security services return to Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A ribbon cutting took place at the Towers Building in Steubenville on Thursday for the new social security office. "If they wouldn't have came here, people who need Social Security, who are all aging, you have to be a certain age to get Social Security, would have to drive to East Liverpool and that's just not feasible,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tony Morelli said.
WFMJ.com
Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm
A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville business helping students prepare for new school year
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Back to School season is officially among us and a small business in Belmont County is getting the local kids ready. Oil & Gas Safety Supply in St. Clairsville will be hosting its Back to School Bash on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Located on site, the event is free to the public and is aiming to bring fun to the area, as well as giving back to the community.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
WTOV 9
Major Steubenville road resurfacing project continues Sunday
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The resurfacing project for Sunset Boulevard and Washington Street will continue starting Sunday. Construction will take place at night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. each day, if the weather allows. The project is expected to take three to four weeks, if everything...
WTOV 9
Ohio County students preparing for back to school
Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
WTOV 9
Bridgeport still in need of bus drivers
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Schools across the country are still facing a shortage of bus drivers as the school year picks up. Some local schools in Belmont County have found a unique way to fill any empty seats. Bridgeport High School is just one of those schools. Seeing drivers getting...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Fair offers something for everyone
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair continues through the weekend and crowds continue to make their way through the gates in Smithfield. Thursday’s activities included showing off animals, amusement rides, magic show, motocross racing, food and more. "I came out to have fun with my cousin,...
WTOV 9
Police, school officials warn drivers as first day nears in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In just a few days, school busses will be filling the streets in Ohio County, so it’s time to prepare for frequent stopping. Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Police Department are stressing to people to be aware of school buses that are stopped and letting off children.
mercy.com
Meet Heaven: Inspiring Minds Intern Finds Her Next Opportunity in Health Care
Heaven Pough wasn’t sure about a career in nursing – until she spent time getting hands-on experience. As a student involved in the Inspiring Minds program, Heaven joined our ministry in 2018 as a clerical assistant intern in the preoperative area at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
WTOV 9
Boy struck by motorcycle in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — Hancock County Chief Deputy Todd Murray confirming that a 7-year-old boy was hit by a burgundy/maroon motorcycle on Friday. The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. The boy was struck while riding his bike before he sustained multiple injuries...
OVI checkpoint site announced in Belmont County
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday. From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry. It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of […]
WTOV 9
Barton Polkafest benefits new firehouse
BARTON, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department is back this weekend with its 28th annual Polkafest. An afternoon filled with dancing, live music and celebrations is planned for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firemen’s Field in Barton. Admission is free. The festival gives...
