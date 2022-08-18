Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory lifted

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today was Jessica Fitzgibbons second day boiling a pot of water before she left for work since the town of Fort Mill was placed under a boil water advisory after a water main break.

She didn’t need it anymore after the town passed a water test to ensure there were no contaminants.

“ The Town of Fort Mill has just received the results of its water samples, which show that no contaminants were found, and the Fort Mill Water System complies with all state and federal regulations. Therefore, the Boil Water Advisory has ended, and residents are free to use their water as normal, including for drinking or cooking purposes. There is no need for residents to flush any holding tanks or water heaters, though we suggest emptying any ice makers that collected ice during the boil water advisory timeframe.

As a result of the water main break and intense flushing program, customers may notice some discoloring in the water at their faucets. Faucets can be flushed for five minutes to clear anything remaining in the lines, including possible air pockets.”

“Relieved, honestly,” she said.

She didn’t realize how much she used and needed water during her family’s daily routine.

​”You know you brush your teeth, wash your face, or even take a shower; you just sometimes drink the water without even thinking it, and so in the back of your mind, you’re thinking, all man, what did I just ingest,” she said.

Chris Sardelli, Fort Mill’s town manager, says this is the fourth water main break this summer but the first use of a boil water advisory.

“There were two dates where electric company hit water main; the first event was June 30 and second event was July 5,” Sardelli said. “The company hit a water main near the Friend field neighborhood along Doby’s Bridge Road in both cases. And two dates involving York County road crews; the first event was July 12 and the second event and August 15. Both involved problems with the water main along the Fort Mill Bypass near Spratt St.”

He says there was also a separate issue on August 7 in the county near Fort Mill (Regent Park area), but that was not a Town issue.

“Our road crews were able to go out and respond to that very quickly and restore water pressure… unfortunately, because the pressure in the pipes had dipped to a certain level during that time, we had to issue the boil water advisory,” Sardelli said.

The affected area includes the Fort Mill Bypass, South Dobys Road east to Riverchase, and northeast to the Steele Street and Springfield Parkway intersection.

Specific neighborhoods that have been affected include:

Ardrey Acres, Avery Lake, Dominion Bridge, Enclave at Massey, Fort Mill Housing Authority, Friendfield, Harris Street Area, Huntington Place/Copper Creek, Jackson Street Mill Hill Area, Jones Branch, Kimbrell Crossing, Massey, McKendry, Nims Village, Oakland Pointe, Old Orchard, Paradise, Pecan Ridge, Riverwood, Sandy Pointe at Sutton, Savannah Place, Spratt Street Area, Spring Branch, Stirling Heights, The Forest, The Meadow, The Preserve at River Chase, Waterside at the Catawba, Well Ridge, White Grove, Whiteville Park

Sardelli says this is a rare occurrence for several water main breaks. To prevent this from happening again, they’re encouraging outside companies to call the town before they dig.

“We’re hoping that in future incidents, this won’t occur.”

To ensure you’re up to date on what’s happening in the town, Sardelli says to sign up for alerts .

