UFC welterweights predict Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

The UFC welterweight title is up for grabs this Saturday.

Champion Kamaru Usman returns to the octagon in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City to take on Leon Edwards in a rematch that’s been years in the making.

The two first fought in December 2015 at UFC on FOX 17. That night in Florida, Usman defeated Edwards to win a unanimous decision. Now, almost seven years later, they’re running it back for the belt.

Ahead of their rematch, MMA Junkie asked their UFC welterweight peers about how the rematch could go. Below are their predictions and analysis of the fight.

Vicente Luque

“I have Kamaru as the winner, but either way, I think it’s going to be a good fight. Leon is always evolving. He’s a very tough fighter and knows how to implement a strategy in a fight. He also has good conditioning. So I don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight, but for me, Kamaru remains champion.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio

“Everyone always has a chance when you step in the octagon, that’s always there. I think if Leon Edwards fights smart, he has the tools to win. He’s a long athlete with good distance, he’s southpaw, connects well with his shots, and he does have a good grappling game. I think he’s evolved a lot since they first fought. Edwards is dangerous, he also has knockout power, and jiu-jitsu, and good wrestling. He’s a good fighter. I like this fight a lot, but I do see Usman as the favorite given the streak that he’s on. It’s a good fight.

“I’m thinking a decision in favor of Usman.”

Michael Morales

“I don’t think (Edwards has a chance). Usman has too much power. in his hands, his feet, his wrestling, and he’s been working really hard. I’ve been keeping a close eye in his game. I think he’s going to defend his title with a lot of motivation, and it’s his fight to lose. He just needs to not get frustrated like he did in the first fight against Masvidal, he got frustrated a bit. But I think this title fight is well in his favor.”