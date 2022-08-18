ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Ken13
3d ago

99.9% of Hunters already do respect the " Code of Conduct ' It's the animal rights activist that destroy the hunters reputation and disrespect our rights as we legally enjoy our hunting .

John Guarrera
3d ago

Booo hooo ! Move!!!! You picked the area to live!!! Ugh ! Just like people that move to farm country, and hate the smell! People move to tug hill, but hate snowmobiles, people move to lake cottages , and hate boat noise!!!! Give me a break!!! Get lost!!!! Go to Alaska !!

News 8 WROC

NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man dies after being struck on the Inner Loop in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Inner Loop in the city of Rochester at 3:30 a.m. Troopers say the man was walking into the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was stuck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
