Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of State Road 19 in Dona Vista. Deputies were told that a suspect, described only as a Black male, entered the place and fired shots.

When deputies arrived, they were told one person has been shot. The victim was flown to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

See a map of the scene below:

Comments / 9

250R ATC GUY
3d ago

Another crime at one of these fine adult arcades.These places are full of desperate dopers trying to get a easy buck to score some more dope, and wanna be gangstas trying to steal that easy buck.

Reply
7
Yvette Ferrell
3d ago

this is right by my home.. they need to shut it down. Drug's homeless..people stealing from our yards ... squatting in homes .. the list just goes on..

Reply
2
