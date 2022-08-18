Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of State Road 19 in Dona Vista. Deputies were told that a suspect, described only as a Black male, entered the place and fired shots.
When deputies arrived, they were told one person has been shot. The victim was flown to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
