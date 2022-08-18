FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Marina committee is asking southeast Iowa to Get on Board!. “This public fundraiser kick-off event is geared towards everyone who has an interest in supporting Fort Madison’s riverfront project,” says Rebecca Bowker, one of the event planners. “We want area residents to know that they do not have to be boaters to enjoy and benefit from the revitalized Marina docks, walkways and facility, but, of course if they have a boat, we will have slips available. And we are offering a variety of ways to participate in the fundraising campaign.”

