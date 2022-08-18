Read full article on original website
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary - Margaret E. A. Mortimer, 71, Carthage
Margaret Elizabeth “Lizzy” Ann Mortimer, 71, of Carthage, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Lizzy was born on July 7, 1951, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Murry E. and Katherine May (Conner) Mortimer. She worked as a bartender around Keokuk for many years and was known as a loving and caring woman. She enjoyed spending her free time playing video games, watching classic movies and playing cards, especially “No Name”. She loved the great outdoors, especially fishing. She was known for her generosity and cooking and loved her family deeply.
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - David Helmick, 63, Argyle
David Helmick, 63, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Argyle. He was born on November 15, 1958, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Walter and Mary (Rempe) Helmick. On May 4, 1985, he married Linda Elaine Gabel in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Janice K. VanGinkel, 61, Fort Madison
Janice Kay VanGinkel, 61, of Ft. Madison, IA died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Aspire of Donnellson in Donnellson, IA. She was born on August 30, 1960 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Kay) Land. She first married John Samples and he preceded her in death in 1981. She married Mike VanGinkel in 1991 and they later divorced.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Ronald S. Gansey, 85, Donnellson
Ronald Steve Gansy, 85, Donnellson, Iowa died August 18, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa. He was born April 6, 1937 at Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of Steve and Maxine Hazel (Finley) Gansy. On June 22, 1958, he married Marilyn Kay Sulzberger, they had four children: Deb, Karen, Brian, and Brent. She preceded him in death August 14, 2013. On November 14, 2015 he married Carol Kephart. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2017.
OFP installs new officers at annual meeting
FORT MADISON - Old Fort Players held their annual meeting on July 31st and added several new members to the Board of Directors. New to the board, but not to the theater are Matt Abel, Jennifer Pranger and Mike Randolph. New officers were also elected. Elected to the office of President is Matt Abel, Vice President is Ty Clute, Secretary is Danelle Bauswell and Treasurer is Dorothy Schulte. Oscar Bauswell fills the new position of Junior Board Member.
FMCSD welcomes new, returning staff at event
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Superintendent Dr. Erin Slater welcomed back around 385 employees last week, including about 20 new staff members. The district also recognized Cindy Macomber, Mike Ehlers, Megan Kruse, and Ryan Smith for 25 years with the district and awarded them each a Sheaffer's pen as a Thank You gift.
“Task Force IED” is published
It's going to the top! “Task Force IED”, my third book, is going to the top of the best seller lists. Amazon has it rated at five stars. Unlike my first two book that were autobiographical, “Task Force IED” is a fictional narration based on a true story. I interviewed many Middle East War veterans, both men and women, and their spouses, both men and women, to compile this incredible story of valor, tragedy and wounded souls.
OFP duo entertains travel group
FORT MADISON - Old Fort Players launches their 2022/2023 Season on October 7th, but despite a busy rehearsal schedule, two actors took time out to entertain a group of Seniors with Neihart Tours and Travel this past Wednesday. The group enjoyed an exclusive performance of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Love Letters.”
Marina groups wants area to Get on Board
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Marina committee is asking southeast Iowa to Get on Board!. “This public fundraiser kick-off event is geared towards everyone who has an interest in supporting Fort Madison’s riverfront project,” says Rebecca Bowker, one of the event planners. “We want area residents to know that they do not have to be boaters to enjoy and benefit from the revitalized Marina docks, walkways and facility, but, of course if they have a boat, we will have slips available. And we are offering a variety of ways to participate in the fundraising campaign.”
Central Lee engages staff in student workforce readiness
DONNELLSON — As Central Lee’s teachers and staff return to school next week, their immediate focus will be on engaging in the district’s top priorities for the 2022-23 school year. Over the past several years, Central Lee has emphasized workplace readiness for high school students and has...
LCHD to hold immunization clinic Thursday in FM
FORT MADISON - Lee County Health Department will be holding a Children’s Immunization Clinic Thursday, August 25th 2022 from 1:00 pm until 4:30pm at Lee County Health Department, #3 John Bennett Drive in Fort Madison, IA. The clinic is open to children who have no insurance, are insured by...
FMCSD launches mental health website portals
FORT MADISON - As back-to-school preparations get underway, student mental health is at the forefront of many school systems. Students at all Fort Madison schools can now access mental health care through dedicated telehealth portals during the school day, or via any device with an internet connection during after-school hours.
