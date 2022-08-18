Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
KSNT
Slight chance for severe weather increasing this afternoon for some
Topeka (KSNT) – Sever weather chances are increasing for some across Northeast Kansas this late afternoon and early evening. An advancing cold front is initiating strong to severe thunderstorms just to our north, across the Kansas / Nebraska border. A few storms are popping up towards our west as well.
