Read full article on original website
Related
SF Giants' Brandon Belt made one of the most baffling plays of the year
Belt is a good bunter, but this was very odd.
SFGate
Boston-Baltimore Runs
Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to left field. Adley Rutschman singles to left field. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Adley Rutschman to second. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Adley Rutschman to third. Kyle Stowers strikes out swinging. Ramon Urias singles to second base. Anthony Santander to second. Adley Rutschman scores. Austin Hays lines out to shortstop to Rafael Devers.
SFGate
Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs
Reds first. Jake Fraley homers to right field. Jonathan India lines out to shortstop to Rodolfo Castro. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel flies out to deep right field to Ben Gamel. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1,...
Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jorge Mateo felt like a kid again when he arrived in a town overrun by Little Leaguers wanting nothing more to do at a major-league game than chug Gatorades, hurry to reach the front of the line at the ice cream stand and yell for every run — no matter which team scored. The speedy shortstop keeping Baltimore in the postseason hunt made the tiny stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, sound like Camden Yards for a night. The Little Leaguers had their fill of fun. The Orioles did, too, from cardboard races to the fireworks after the final out. Mateo lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the eighth inning, driving in three runs and sparking the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night in front of hundreds of cheering Little League World Series players from around the world. “It’s something that reminded me of my own childhood,” Mateo said through an interpreter.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Seattle-Oakland Runs
Athletics first. Tony Kemp flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Seth Brown doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy doubles to left field. Seth Brown scores. Stephen Vogt hit by pitch. Vimael Machin reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Vogt out at second. 1 run,...
SFGate
N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber singles to right field. Rhys Hoskins walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Alec Bohm homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left center field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Nick Maton singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to second. J.T. Realmuto scores. Matt Vierling pops out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.
SFGate
Texas-Minnesota Runs
Rangers fourth. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers...
SFGate
Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs first. Nick Madrigal flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Ian Happ homers to right field. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Franmil Reyes singles to right field. Seiya Suzuki to second. Rafael Ortega flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
Comments / 0