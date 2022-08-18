Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Orangefield ISD receives Walmart Giving grant
ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield ISD is happy to share that they have received a grant from Walmart Giving. This grant money will is being used to purchase a set of novels for the junior high students. Orangefield strives to provide the best education for their students while using grant funds to expand their resources.
fox4beaumont.com
Prisoner charged in drone drop scheme
SHERMAN — U.S. Attorney's Office - A Texas prison inmate man has been arrested and charged with federal violations related to a drone drop scheme in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is named in the 11-count indictment...
fox4beaumont.com
Groves man charged with aggravated assault in Beaumont
Suspect from Groves accused of firing shots outside of nightclub after escorted out and asked to leave. On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, in reporting a￼ man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
fox4beaumont.com
How to help an organization build beds for children in need
BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Mother and child suffer minor injuries after tire hits window at Lumberton restaurant
LUMBERTON — A tandem tire came off an 18 wheeler, crashed against a glass window at Crazy Jose's restaurant in Lumberton, then rolled across the street and came to rest in the parking lot of a convenience store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to information Police Chief Danny Sullins provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Comments / 0