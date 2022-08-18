Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
WGME
Sudden resolution of Anthem and Maine Med dispute leaves more questions than answers
(BDN) -- The dispute between Anthem Blue Cross and Maine Medical Center through which Maine’s largest hospital threatened to withdraw from the network of the state’s largest insurer was unusual for many reasons. The main one, though, was that its sudden resolution this week did not require a higher entity to settle their differences.
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers
Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
tornadopix.com
A Window on the Past – South Portland Heights Hospital and Noyce House – 889 Sawyer Street.
In an earlier column about Forest City Brewery on Brewery Road (now Highland Street), we mentioned how the brewery was turned into a fruit and vegetable canning plant in 1882 by a company called Berry and Flint. One of the company’s partners was Eben N. Perry, a well-known resident of Cape Elizabeth (now south of Portland).
newscentermaine.com
Annual Hire-A-Vet campaign kicks off in Augusta on Thursday
The goal: At least 100 employers hire at least 100 veterans in 100 days. The event has been in operation since 2015.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
WMTW
Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event
LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
WGME
Cape Elizabeth Police issue warning on scammers impersonating officers
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Police in Cape Elizabeth are warning the public about a scam where callers are apparently claiming to be an officer with the Portland Police Department. They say a scammer informed a victim that she had two warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear and...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Possible hate crimes under investigation near mosque in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
$20M heading to Maine farmers for infrastructure improvements
LISBON, Maine — From supply issues to fuel costs, and now drought conditions in much of the state, Maine farmers and food processors have worked through their fair share of adversity in 2022. Some are now getting relief in the form of $20 million in grant money being spread...
manchesterinklink.com
3-vehicle collision in Albany claims life of child, 2 adults seriously injured
ALBANY, NH – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police – Troop E barracks, along with the Carol County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 16 in the Town of Albany, in the area of mile marker 72.2.
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine Is Now Open
Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
