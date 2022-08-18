ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wgan.com

FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments

Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
LISBON, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday

A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
OSSIPEE, NH
Seacoast Current

Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
CASCO, ME
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured

A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
ALBANY, NH
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Q97.9

Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine Is Now Open

Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

