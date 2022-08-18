Texas teachers expected to spend $300 million on school supplies. What help is there?

Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Texas police arrest wanted felons from Wisconsin
SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas is facing its worst drought since 2011. Here's what you need to know
Texans across the state are facing water restrictions as the state experiences its worst drought since 2011. Almost the entire state of Texas is experiencing a severe level of drought, and only a few corners of the state, such as El Paso, are not “abnormally dry” amid this year’s particularly hot summer.
foxsanantonio.com
Wanted: Former Juvenile Supervision Officer accused of oppression
DALLAS – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is searching for information leading to the arrest of a former Juvenile Supervision Officer. 49-year-old Michael Leopold Richards Jr. is wanted for Official Oppression committed while he was working at the Dallas County Juvenile Probation Department. Richards worked there from May 6, 2013, until he was fired.
foxsanantonio.com
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers
SAN ANTONIO - Skies will become partly sunny and temps will climb into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid. A continued 20% chance of a few passing showers/storms. Best chance is going to be east. Monday. Partly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating after driver crashes into TxDOT HERO truck, injuring employee
SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, truck who was assisting with closing off the highway due to a separate accident, according to officials. Police were called to SW Loop 410 near Marbach Rd. According to police, the operator...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
Comments / 0