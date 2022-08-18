ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
WWMTCw

Youth, teens show off their talents at Kalamazoo's Lunchtime Live!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Youth and teens gathered to show off their spectacular talents like singing, dancing, comedy, and more. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic hosted a talent show that took place during Kzoo Parks' Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park Friday. Youth and teens, ages 10 to 16,...
WWMTCw

Saturday full of fundraisers to benefit public safety officer paralyzed in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday was a full day of fundraising to help a Kalamazoo public safety officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tom Maher was riding his motorcycle to work last month when he was hit on North Riverview Drive, paralyzing him from the waist down. In addition, his medical team had to amputate his left leg below the knee, according to his family.
WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
wkzo.com

Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
WWMTCw

Battle Creek celebrates art with Color the Creek festival

Battle Creek’s annual week-long art festival continued Friday with chalk art in downtown. Color the Creek festival has been celebrating art all week with live art installations, local vendors and more. The festival inspired young artists with its youth day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Creative kids: Color the Creek...
townbroadcast.com

Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra

Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
