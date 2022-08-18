Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Battle Creek announces finalists for fire chief
Residents in Battle Creek will have the opportunity to hear from the final candidates for fire chief and give their feedback this week.
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
WWMTCw
Youth, teens show off their talents at Kalamazoo's Lunchtime Live!
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Youth and teens gathered to show off their spectacular talents like singing, dancing, comedy, and more. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic hosted a talent show that took place during Kzoo Parks' Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park Friday. Youth and teens, ages 10 to 16,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
WWMTCw
Saturday full of fundraisers to benefit public safety officer paralyzed in crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday was a full day of fundraising to help a Kalamazoo public safety officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tom Maher was riding his motorcycle to work last month when he was hit on North Riverview Drive, paralyzing him from the waist down. In addition, his medical team had to amputate his left leg below the knee, according to his family.
WWMTCw
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
Fox17
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
wkzo.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Volunteer pilots give Holland man small break from grueling medical battle
HOLLAND, Mich — Jim Visser is working on getting back to health after nearly two years of physical, emotional, and financial stress that he and his wife Ann wouldn't wish on anyone. "Back in November of 2020, I had a surgery that went the wrong way and it ended...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek celebrates art with Color the Creek festival
Battle Creek’s annual week-long art festival continued Friday with chalk art in downtown. Color the Creek festival has been celebrating art all week with live art installations, local vendors and more. The festival inspired young artists with its youth day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Creative kids: Color the Creek...
townbroadcast.com
Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra
Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
Greek Fest ends early, sells out after ‘amazing turnout’
The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.
Comments / 2