De Pere, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma

ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
ALGOMA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Road construction to start on US 41 Monday

OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old male. Detectives responded to a report of an individual laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street at approximately 7:20 a.m Saturday. Responders located a 40-year-old man, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation into the man's death is still ongoing and his identity will not be released at this time.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County

TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute police say two dead, others unconscious outside of hotel

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred in the early hours Sunday morning. “Our officers were out patrolling, and they found a subject who was unresponsive on the sidewalk," says Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis. Davis says officers made the discovery outside...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted of setting fire at her home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Former car dealer convicted of mail fraud

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer was convicted Friday of mail fraud. John Solberg, 40, faced 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, but 14 charges will be dismissed at the Nov. 10 sentencing as part of the plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the one count by video conference Friday.
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

West De Pere overcomes slow start, beats Hortonville

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Late in Friday night's game West De Pere quarterback Duke Shovald missed Joseph Joiner for a completion in the final two minutes that would have allowed the Phantoms to run out the clock, but Shovald missed and coach Chris Greisen showed his frustration. Greisen jumped up...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

2 arrested in human trafficking bust

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested and a human trafficking victim was safely recovered as part of a joint operation between Green Bay police and state Department of Justice agents. Police say they investigated child sex trafficking and human trafficking incidents. The two men were arrested for incidents...
GREEN BAY, WI

