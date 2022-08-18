ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsunews.com

FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet

Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
WCTV

ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Moving Day#Florida State University#College
WCTV

Tallahassee Picnic

We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: Atlantic Coast Conference 2022 Preseason Power Rankings

FSU football enters the 2022 season predicted to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division. The ACC has four teams ranked in the preseason top 25:. The Noles didn’t receive any votes in the preseason AP Poll and only received one vote in the preseason Coaches Poll. I wouldn’t expect national voters to know the ins and outs of programs and if they are improving or not.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
FSU
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecountyrecord.net

Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”

Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WCTV

Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'

There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy