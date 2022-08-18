Read full article on original website
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
fsunews.com
FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet
Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
WCTV
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
WCTV
ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT
Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
Florida football: FSU can’t stop doing dumb things
We have had our fun over the years bantering back and forth with you. We know you mean well and just want to return to your glory days just like we are trying to return to ours. But if we can have a serious chat for a moment, you need...
WCTV
Ms. Rankins makes fried chicken
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankins is in the kitchen teaching us how to make fried chicken.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
Video: Florida State coach uses water gun during punt return drill
Punt returners have to be able to keep their eyes locked on the football at all times, no matter what happens around them. As Florida State showed during Friday’s practice, that includes any wet conditions. NoleGameday’s Logan B. Robinson tweeted a video on Friday of Florida State running backs...
WCTV
Tallahassee Picnic
We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
FSU football: Atlantic Coast Conference 2022 Preseason Power Rankings
FSU football enters the 2022 season predicted to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division. The ACC has four teams ranked in the preseason top 25:. The Noles didn’t receive any votes in the preseason AP Poll and only received one vote in the preseason Coaches Poll. I wouldn’t expect national voters to know the ins and outs of programs and if they are improving or not.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Brooks County
The first official week of the season for Georgia is here, and for Thomasville and Brooks County, two teams that played for state titles last season, they want a week one challenge.
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
WCTV
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
WCTV
Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
thecountyrecord.net
Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”
Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
WCTV
Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
