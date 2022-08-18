Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer.
Fox11online.com
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
Fox11online.com
Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
wearegreenbay.com
Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
Fox11online.com
Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
Hometown Hero: How an Army veteran turned a hobby into a way to ‘pay it forward’
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Chip Waters says giving back to others has always been a part of his life, and recently he turned a unique hobby of his into a way to help his fellow veterans. Not many Vietnam-era vets can describe their service quite like Chip Waters can, “I saw grown men cry, a […]
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
Service dog, charity group save Wisconsin veteran's life
A Northeast Wisconsin military veteran says his service dog saved his life after he struggled with mental health post-service.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Bay Port, Appleton North, Kaukauna, Kewaunee among winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night the high school football season kicked off with a limited schedule.
947jackfm.com
High School Football week 1: Kimberly routs SPASH
UNDATED (WSAU) – Kimberly took the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, and routed SPASH to open up the football season, 48-13. Wausau West, tri-champions in the Valley Football Association-West a year ago, opened their campaign with a 33-13 win over Superior. In other games on Friday night:. Merrill...
whby.com
1 displaced after Sheboygan house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person is displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan. It happened Monday evening in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the garage and back of the home. It took them about three hours to extinguish. One person inside...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
