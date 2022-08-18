Moonlight Run for charity held in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of local runners got a good and late workout on Wednesday night as they joined the annual Moonlight Run through the streets of Williamsville.

The 5K run stepped off near Glen Park at 8 p.m. Wednesday. It’s a rare race at dusk in Western New York and organizers were thrilled to see such a strong turnout and say the race benefits two local charities.

“We actually have two charities we benefit this year, one is the restoration of the villages’ train depot so the project going on to restore that area and the other one is near and dear to us which is the Hillary Grace Foundation which has been put together for fighting opioid addiction,” said race co-director Gary Brownell.

To find out more about the charities or learn how you can help, click here or go to the Found It On 4 tab.