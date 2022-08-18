ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Yardbarker

Padres reportedly ‘absolutely livid’ with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Yardbarker

Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’

The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘It was a sign from God’: Yordan Alvarez gives inside scoop on early exit from Astros game

Yordan Alvarez gave Houston Astros fans quite a scare over the weekend after he suddenly left the game on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez was actually taken to the hospital after he was feeling shortness of breath during the game. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning after Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot, something which the Astros’ slugger described as being a “sign from God,” via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers Win Second Straight vs. Twins

The Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins, 7-0, on Sunday at Target Field. If the Rangers are looking for a template for success, this might be it. Kohei Arihara gave them a gem of a start. Taylor Hearn was perfect out of the bullpen. The Rangers’ offense started slowly, but produced, including two home runs — one each from Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Yankees may finally be done with Aaron Hicks after benching

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did everything in his power to give outfielder Aaron Hicks an opportunity to resurrect his season despite polarizing results. Hicks started off his 2022 campaign hitting .306 with a 42.6% on base rate in the month of April, but those numbers quickly deteriorated, and he’s once again struggling considerably in August. Over 43 at-bats, Hicks is hitting .116 with a 20.8% on-base rate and a .116 slugging percentage. He’s tallied five hits in that sample size with 12 strikeouts and just one RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees amid slump

Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shut out in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers activate Kole Calhoun (heel) from IL

The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Kole Calhoun from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the host Minnesota Twins. Calhoun has been sidelined with a right heel injury and last played for Texas on Aug. 2. Calhoun, 34, is batting just .211 with 11 home runs and 43...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson

The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip

After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the Friars showed their hype video for...
SAN DIEGO, CA

