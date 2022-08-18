ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Playpen, days after boater went missing

The video above is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was recovered from Lake Michigan near the "Playpen" on Saturday, three days after one person was rushed to the hospital and another went missing after they fell from a boat.Chicago police said a male's body was recovered from the lake in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 5:10 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person has yet to be identified, and it's unclear if it was the same person who went missing Wednesday after falling from a boat in the Playpen near the Jardine Water Purification Plant.Police have said two people fell from a boat near the Playpen around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. One person was pulled from the water near the Jardine Water Filtration Plant and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The second person has been missing ever since.
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
NBC Chicago

Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say

Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MLive

Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach

One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
CBS Chicago

1 in critical condition, 1 missing after falling from boat in Lake Michigan near "Playpen"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and rescue crews are searching the Lake Michigan for a second victim, after they fell from a boat Wednesday evening near the "Playpen"The U.S. Coast Guard said a male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans shorts went overboard near the Playpen area around 6:40 p.m., and did not resurface.Chicago Police said one person was pulled from the water near the Jardine Water Purification Plant, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Rescue crews continued searching for a second person who also fell in the water Wednesday...
