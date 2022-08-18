Jonah Hill has received plaudits for sharing recently his decision to step back from promoting his films in order to protect his mental health. After the Superbad star opened up in a public letter he shared on Deadline, saying he had suffered for 20 years from anxiety attacks, which were exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events, two psychologists told the BBC of the importance of his message for the wider audience. Dr Sandra Wheatley told the BBC that “somebody who has so much to lose is actually prepared to step back” should be admired. She said that celebrities were performing constantly whenever...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO