WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
wtvy.com
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika. “The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade. “The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love...
wdhn.com
A familiar face takes over as principal of Zion Chapel School
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—This school year, a familiar face has returned to Zion Chapel School. But this time. the former social studies teacher and coach will serve as principal of the “pre-k” through 12th-grade learning facility. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says “Jared Robison” plans to continue the strong...
wtvy.com
Local author to hold book signing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Barbara Alford, a long-time Dothan resident and author, is hosting a book signing this Saturday, August 20. Dr. Alford will be at the Dothan Barnes and Noble on Montgomery Highway signing copies of her new book Just Kate. The book is about a baby turtle’s...
wdhn.com
“Women Who Care” celebrates its 24th anniversary in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight, we have a chance to brag a little on one of our own. Harolyn Benjamin and her staff celebrated the 24th year of “Women Who Care”. The New Orleans native began her business in the “Crescent City” in the “late” 1990s.
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
wdhn.com
Wife searching for more answers in the death of her husband
(WDHN) — Callie Williams had been worried about her husband’s whereabouts for over a month which ultimately led to the worst news of her life — her husband Rikki Williams remains were found right here behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “My heart really dropped to...
wtvy.com
Headland hosts Under the Oaks for end of summer fun
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Under the Oaks is a free outdoor festival put on by the Headland Main Street Committee. 2022′s Under the Oaks has been the fourth season of the six-month long event. The August 19 installment featured a live performance from local band Mama Try’d. Local businesses and...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
wdhn.com
Search underway for missing Fort Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Man speaks out after brother’s death at construction site in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado was heading to UAB Hospital Tuesday night to be near his brother Jose, who was severely injured at a construction site in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I really didn’t know […]
wtvy.com
Submit FNF Scores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you at any of the games tonight? Submit the scores with the form below!. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Several Florida-Alabama dive teams are actively searching for a missing Fort Rucker student at Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing. Jackson County Sherriff’s Office says they received a 911 call on Saturday of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. “Deputies responded...
wtvy.com
Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health is hosting the 29th annual Men’s Health Fair at the Dothan Civic Center Saturday, August 20. The event will offer free medical tests for men. A single blood draw will test for testosterone, cholesterol, thyroid, glucose, and prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels. The...
wtvy.com
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wtvy.com
FBI joins feeding program investigation
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. A wreck on Ross Clark Circle left several lanes closed and caused a car to catch fire. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
