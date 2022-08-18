The Liberty University Convocation schedule for the Fall 2022 semester is out, and it includes well-known names such as Mike Pence, Winsome Sears, David Platt, and Shaun Alexander. The list consists of both household names and others who are less known nationally but who have made an impact for the Kingdom of God. There are pastors, writers, athletes, musicians, and politicians, among others.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO