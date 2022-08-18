ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Beck is back with Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry calls him “White Lightning” because of his remarkable speed. The Hokies football program is hoping that speed can be on display this season as Cole Beck makes a return to the gridiron. “When I stopped playing football I...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Reigning ODAC champs W&L ready for another explosive year

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals are coming off of a 2021 ODAC Championship that welcomed and NCAA playoff berth. Now, head Coach Garrett LeRose enters his 4th season as head coach with plenty of experience and an established culture. The Generals are known for a run...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football

Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams. In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars,...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said on Tech Talk Live

Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry spent his Thursday evening going over a number of topics with the hosts of Tech Talk Live. The first-year Virginia Tech coach spoke on a number of topics revolving around fall camp such as his decision to name Grant Wells the starting quarterback, what young players are standing out, how he keeps the players engaged with fun events throughout fall camp, and much more.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

2022 Friday Night Blitz Preview Special

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Jermaine Ferrell, David DeGuzman, and Ryan Moye bring you our annual Friday Night Blitz Preview Special. Jermaine, David, and Ryan bring you a look at the upcoming 2022 high school football season. New this year with Friday Night Blitz is the start time of the show as it will begin each Friday at 10:40pm.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Reloaded Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Ready to Climb Higher In 2022-23

Even as the frustration of a first-round loss to FGCU set in for head coach Kenny Brooks and his team, they knew something special was still brewing for this program in Blacksburg. After all, the 2021-22 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team set numerous program records and established itself as one of the best teams in the conference.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Dowdy, Joshua Michael

Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Mike Pence, Winsome Sears, David Platt to speak at LU Convos this fall

The Liberty University Convocation schedule for the Fall 2022 semester is out, and it includes well-known names such as Mike Pence, Winsome Sears, David Platt, and Shaun Alexander. The list consists of both household names and others who are less known nationally but who have made an impact for the Kingdom of God. There are pastors, writers, athletes, musicians, and politicians, among others.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville: "Destination city"

With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vinton Palooza takes Sunday funday to a new level

VINTON, Va. – More than a dozen food trucks lined up at Vinton War Memorial for the first Vinton Palooza. Drinks, crafts and local bands helped set the energy for people to stretch out in the heart of Vinton. Bouncy houses and yard games entertained children for hours. The...
VINTON, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County holds dedication ceremony renaming two bridges in honor of Trooper Henry Brooks and Tooper Henry Noel Harmon – Mike Swanson

Pittsylvania County held a dedication ceremony today for two bridges that have been renamed after fallen Virginia State Troopers. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge” and the Route 57 Bridge east of Chatham has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA

