ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

When can NC expect Medicare changes from the Inflation Reduction Act?

By Russ Bowen
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQXTA_0hLOL6Zx00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law, many people in North Carolina will get financial help when it comes to health care. The vote was strictly along party lines, but the bottom line is more than 64 million Americans will benefit from the changes to Medicare.

Remember though, nothing happens overnight.

“This is going to play out over a series of years, this isn’t something that we can turn around and just start tomorrow—it takes some work to get implemented,” said Melissa Burroughs, associate director of strategic partnerships at Families USA.

Medicare will now be able to negotiate with drug companies. But how long do you have to wait?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgnMH_0hLOL6Zx00

For those on Medicare part d, prices on 10 different drugs go into effect in 2026. That number is set to jump to 15 drugs in 2027. In the year 2028, Medicare part b will be phased into the mix and in 2029, the total will jump again to 20 drugs.

“This is a huge step forward to make sure that prescription drugs [are] affordable in this country especially for people who are rely on Medicare for their health insurance, and for over 2 million North Carolinians who rely on Medicare for their health insurance that’s a really big deal,” said Burroughs.

More changes on the way for those with Medicare part d include an elimination of the five percent co-insurance for catastrophic coverage will go away in 2024. That same year, the limit on increases to your premium will phase in as well.

The $35 cap on insulin wills tart in 2023 and the $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for prescriptions will start in 2025.

Burroughs hopes that means that seniors can spend some of that money they will save on lifestyle choices to stay healthy.

“You shouldn’t have to be choosing between life saving medications and buying healthy food or your Y membership or your rent, having stable housing,” she said. “All of those things effect your health and so by not having to make those tradeoffs this goes a lot further than prescription drugs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say North Carolina Unemployment Higher Than 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, according to a news release. Officials say the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5...
ECONOMY
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in North Carolina

Since its creation in 1973, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion. The NCHFA has a variety of in-house resources to help demystify the process of buying a home and will connect first-time buyers with a housing couselor to help them prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
REAL ESTATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

ECU Health hospitals receive Get With The Guidelines awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health hospitals have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and heart failure. These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Medicare Part D#Inflation And Economy#Drugs#Business Personal Finance#Medical Insurance#General Health#Raleigh#Americans#Families Usa#North Carolinians
WNCT

Court: Likely overstep in voter ID mandate needs more study

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider whether the […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
MALDEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
KANSAS STATE
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy