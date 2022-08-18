Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Recap: “The Heirs of the Dragon”
Welcome back to Westeros, and King’s Landing, where 200 years in the future will see a war for control of the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones. Here, now, it’s House Targaryen that’s ruled for hundreds of years, and King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is in the ninth year of his reign; and this isn’t Game of Thrones, it’s HBO‘s prequel, House of the Dragon. Different shows, same old Westeros. Viserys, wise but also easygoing, sports the locks of pale straw common to the Targaryen line. He’s also hyped about the upcoming tourney, where jousts and games of chance will celebrate...
‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
