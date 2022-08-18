Read full article on original website
North Montgomery soccer earns sweep of Wildcats
LINDEN — How sweep it was for North Montgomery soccer on Saturday as the Chargers were able to sweep a girl/boy double-header against South Vermillion. The wins for both the girls and boys teams were the first on the young season as the girls dominated from the opening whistle and cruised to an 11-0 win. The boys on the other hand saw a very physical game and a tough battle against the Wildcats. But in the end one goal was all they needed as the boys earned a 1-0 win.
Chargers get season started with road win
Chargers: Sulc 15-100 2TD, Galloway 6-29 TD, Dyson 9-15, Norman 1-13, Watten 5-9. Cougars: 19-51 TD, A. Kramer 5-18, Bryan 1-6, C.Kramer 3-(-1), Hankins 1-(-2). Chargers: Lighty 2-90 TD, Ramsey 1-2 TD, Norman 1-32, Hardy 1-0 Scoring Summary. 2nd Qtr. NMHS Sulc 15 yd run (run fail) 10:38. NMHS Dyson...
Meadows earns medalist at Mountie Invite
Addison Meadows is determined to make it back to the state finals again this season. She and the Mounties along with Crawfordsville and North Montgomery competed in the annual Mountie Invite on Saturday at the Crawfordsville Country Club. Meadows, as she has in most meets this season, earned individual medalist honors by shooting the low score of a 74.
Janice Miller
Janice Miller (Mom, Nanny, Sis, Aunt Janice), originally of Spencer County, Indiana, went home to Jesus with family by her side on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She is reunited with her husband of 73 years who preceded her earlier this year. Family remaining to celebrate and remember her love include:...
