LINDEN — How sweep it was for North Montgomery soccer on Saturday as the Chargers were able to sweep a girl/boy double-header against South Vermillion. The wins for both the girls and boys teams were the first on the young season as the girls dominated from the opening whistle and cruised to an 11-0 win. The boys on the other hand saw a very physical game and a tough battle against the Wildcats. But in the end one goal was all they needed as the boys earned a 1-0 win.

MONTGOMERY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO