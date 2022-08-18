ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee

Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Complaints pour in about Honolulu Liquor Commission as critics call for overhaul

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency in charge of overseeing liquor sales on Oahu is under fire again, facing more allegations of corruption and discrimination. An amended complaint, filed Monday by LGBTQ business owners, cites civil rights violations by the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, along with individual employees.
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
KION News Channel 5/46

Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
HONOLULU, HI

