Read full article on original website
Related
More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee
Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
Man assaulted through his car window
A man was assaulted through his car window, according to the Honolulu Police department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
KITV.com
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
Abusers face mandatory prison time as part of an effort to break cycle of abuse
Experts say domestic violence doesn't discriminate. "It's something that occurs in greater frequency than anyone would imagine," said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Complaints pour in about Honolulu Liquor Commission as critics call for overhaul
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency in charge of overseeing liquor sales on Oahu is under fire again, facing more allegations of corruption and discrimination. An amended complaint, filed Monday by LGBTQ business owners, cites civil rights violations by the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, along with individual employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii Loa Ridge murder trial pushed back
The murder trial of Juan Baron was scheduled to begin on August 29, but a motion filed by his attorney is now pushing that date back.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii
HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man’s love for cars fuels an important mission: Helping kids battling cancer
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who loves cars is on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens. “The whole reason for it is getting the whole car community together, to come together for a good cause,” Brandon Harima said. The Endless Summer Cruise...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
Comments / 1