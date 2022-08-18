Read full article on original website
Power, traffic lights out on Cone Boulevard from N Church St to Summit Ave, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are advising drivers to be cautious due to power outages impacting traffic lights in a busy area of Greensboro. According to police, traffic lights are out in the area of Cone Boulevard from North Church Street to Summit Avenue. They believe the cause of this outage could be a blown […]
Electrical fire at chemical plant caused road closures on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters were called put out a plant fire in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said an electrical fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing plant called Chemol Co. Officers do not know if anyone was reported injured. Randolph Avenue was closed from East...
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
I-40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road. The closure began at 2:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:40 p.m. The anticipated […]
Harris Teeter offers 20 cents off fuel to welcome college students, families over move-in weekend
Harris Teeter located on South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina. Harris Teeter is offering 20 cents off per gallon with a valid e-VIC card for move-in weekend as part of its Fuel Center College program for move-in weekend, Aug. 19 to 21. The promotion, announced Aug. 20, includes select...
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
Police identify man killed walking across Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the man killed crossing Salem Parkway Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Highway 421 South (Salem Parkway East) near Linville Road. Police say Dylan Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 421 when...
Elon University hosts family send-off picnic
Following New Student Convocation Aug. 20, freshmen and their families gathered just outside of Lakeside Dining Hall for the family picnic. For many families, this is the last meal they will share with their children before heading home and leaving them to start the 2022-23 academic year.
Elon University engineers find home sweet home
Students in the fall 2021 Engineering Design for Service class watched through the window of their McMichael classroom as the first brick was laid for Elon’s new Innovation Quad. A sophomore at the time, engineering major and engineering scholar Vivian Krause said the engineering class was in tears over...
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth
Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Man killed in parking lot
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
Police ID man who died after he was hit by vehicle on NC highway
According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 near Linville Road when he was hit by a car.
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
