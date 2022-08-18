ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road. The closure began at 2:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:40 p.m. The anticipated […]
Education
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
WXII 12

Police identify man killed walking across Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the man killed crossing Salem Parkway Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Highway 421 South (Salem Parkway East) near Linville Road. Police say Dylan Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 421 when...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University hosts family send-off picnic

Following New Student Convocation Aug. 20, freshmen and their families gathered just outside of Lakeside Dining Hall for the family picnic. For many families, this is the last meal they will share with their children before heading home and leaving them to start the 2022-23 academic year.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University engineers find home sweet home

Students in the fall 2021 Engineering Design for Service class watched through the window of their McMichael classroom as the first brick was laid for Elon’s new Innovation Quad. A sophomore at the time, engineering major and engineering scholar Vivian Krause said the engineering class was in tears over...
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth

Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
newsoforange.com

Man killed in parking lot

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
