What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson loses helmet stripe as young edge rushers build a foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive end rotation is stacked with fourth and fifth-year veterans and potential second-year stars. A year from now, the whole room turns over. So when Kenyatta Jackson lost his black helmet stripe on Saturday, it provided an important checkmark that the youngest players in that room are no worse than on schedule for 2023.
Video of future Ohio State D-tackle Will Smith’s outstanding opening game performance
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman - Toledo (Ohio) St. John’s Jesuit game on Friday night at Coffman. Coffman features Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith who plays end for Coffman, but has been recruited by the Buckeyes as a tackle. In a game between two talented...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is 'the fastest I've been,' but a more willing runner in 2022?
There is a narrative surrounding Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that he can’t run the ball. Correction, there is a narrative that Stroud won’t run the ball. To be fair, Stroud hasn’t helped change this narrative. In his lone season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback so far, Stroud was credited with 32 carries for -20 yards, although college football includes sack yardage in a quarterback’s rushing stats. His longest run in 2021 was for 15 yards against Oregon early in the year and his lone rushing touchdown last season against Michigan was wiped off the board due to a holding call.
Ohio State football’s Dallan Hayden loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden has started to turn some heads early in his Ohio State football career and now he’s lost his black stripe. The running back joined wide receiver Kyion Grayes as players to do so so following the Buckeyes’practice on Saturday. He arrived this summer as the No. 226 player and No. 19 running back in the 2022 class, expected to spend this year developing behind TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
Eleven Warriors
A Deep Dive Into 2021's Strangest Stats Can Tell Us a Lot About What to Expect For The 2022 Ohio State Football Season
Pretty much at every level; if you attempted to explain to a space alien the many, many foibles of this incredibly goofy sport, you'd be halfway through an explanation about an exotic dancer's pet monkey biting a kid before they'd zoom back off to Alpha Piscis Austrini, vowing never to return to this silly planet.
Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returning to Fox Big Noon Kickoff as analyst
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer will not be on the sidelines this fall, but the former Ohio State football coach will be back in the studio. Fox announced Friday that its original Big Noon Kickoff studio team is returning intact, including Meyer as analyst. Meyer left that position when he became coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Meyer was fired after 11 losses in 13 games and some off-field public relations issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State Football: Big Ten not done expanding
The Ohio State football team will already have two new conference opponents starting in 2024 when both USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Many thought that when that bombshell dropped that the Big Ten was going to add more teams immediately, maybe poaching other Pac-12 schools. Nothing happened and...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Other- 7 (There have been two ties) This week, we’re pivoting back to our city by city breakdown of the all-time greatest Buckeyes. Clark Kellogg was our winner from Cleveland. Jimmy Jackson was our Toledo winner. This week we’re headed south and talking about Cincinnati. The Queen City...
offtackleempire.com
Have Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines Finally Overtaken The Ohio State Buckeyes in Football?
Yes, we do in fact have to ask that question, even as an academic exercise. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what the hell is going on in Warde Manuel’s athletic department!. Between Tom Brandstater literally saying Robert Anderson’s victims were making it up, Juwan...
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
IN THIS ARTICLE
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Guardians option Nolan Jones to Triple-A where he could see time at first base
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians optioned outfielder Nolan Jones to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday prior to departing on a six-game road trip to the west coast. The move could open up an opportunity for Jones to gain experience playing first base for the Clippers, a spot where he recently asked Cleveland manager Terry Francona for a chance to prove himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
cwcolumbus.com
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Chillicothe, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Teays Valley football team will have a game with Chillicothe High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lancaster, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pickerington North High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Pickerington North High SchoolLancaster High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0