Public Health

Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fortune

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
CNET

US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
