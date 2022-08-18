Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Scientists are narrowing in on why some people keep avoiding COVID-19
A majority of people in the U.S have had COVID-19 at least once — likely more than 70% of the country, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many have been infected multiple times. In a...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The speed at which new COVID variants emerge is complicating efforts to plan Omicron boosters for the fall. New lineages of the Omicron COVID variant, like BA.4 and BA.5, are helping spark a wave of reinfections, as people who previously caught COVID-19 contract COVID again. Now the U.S. Centers for...
Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
WebMD
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
CNET
US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
