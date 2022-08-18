ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg nonprofit working to keep kids in school

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Tentative deal heads off Dallastown teachers' strike

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers at the Dallastown School District will not be going on strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the school board. The two sides came to a deal on a new four-year contract during a school board meeting Thursday night. The teachers were weighing a...
DALLASTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

As fall inches closer, there are several great ways to enjoy the last bit of summer in Harrisburg this weekend. HU Presents is set up for two concerts this weekend in Riverfront Park, Dauphin County’s Cultural Fest will take place on City Island and 3rd in the Burg is happening tonight! Before you head out, catch up on this week’s news, linked below.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration

Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
HARRISBURG, PA

