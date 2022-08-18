Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Related
FOX43.com
Harrisburg nonprofit working to keep kids in school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
WGAL
Harrisburg School District Superintendent responds to internal investigation of staff member
The School District of Harrisburg has released a statement after the high school football coach, Calvin Everett, was charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Statement from School District of Harrisburg Superintendent Mr. Eric Turman. Dear Harrisburg School District Parents, Guardians, Students, Staff, and Community,. I am...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year. Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amid surging inflation, midstate nonprofits are helping parents find back-to-school supplies
The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region says it is assisting a record number of families this year. Parents shopping for backpacks, new clothes and shoes for the new school year are feeling the strain of higher prices. Roslyn Copeland of Harrisburg, a mother of three, works for the state...
WGAL
Tentative deal heads off Dallastown teachers' strike
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers at the Dallastown School District will not be going on strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the school board. The two sides came to a deal on a new four-year contract during a school board meeting Thursday night. The teachers were weighing a...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg’s Gamut Theatre honors student actor, increases building accessibility
A Harrisburg theater is taking steps to become even more accessible for visitors and performers. During a bittersweet celebration on Friday, Gamut Theatre honored a young actress who passed away in 2020 as it announced a legacy fund in her name to improve the accessibility of the theater. “We are...
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
As fall inches closer, there are several great ways to enjoy the last bit of summer in Harrisburg this weekend. HU Presents is set up for two concerts this weekend in Riverfront Park, Dauphin County’s Cultural Fest will take place on City Island and 3rd in the Burg is happening tonight! Before you head out, catch up on this week’s news, linked below.
Harrisburg native wins gold at ACT-SO Nationals competition
Harrisburg native Madison Stokes is on top of the world and ready to make a difference after winning gold recently at the NAACP ACT-SO National competition in Atlantic City, N.J. The 2022 PA Cyber Charter School graduate competed against students from across the country and took home a gold medal...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Pennsboro Area School District hosts a special motivational speaker
ENOLA, Pa. — The East Pennsboro Area School District welcomed a special motivational speaker today. Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish the Ironman Triathlon, spoke with staff, students, and members of the community Friday. Nikic hosted a meet and greet and completed a push-up challenge...
theburgnews.com
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
Harrisburg, August 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Emmaus High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on August 20, 2022, 08:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site
The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
Harrisburg River Rescue holds Susquehanna float
People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue.
UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
theburgnews.com
A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration
Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
Comments / 2