Celsius, the crypto lending platform that collapsed over the summer, owes $4.7 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing. That's a lot of money. For some retail investors, it was their life savings. For others, it was money they wanted to put towards a house deposit or use to fund their retirement. They trusted Celsius and believed it was a safe alternative to a savings account.
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a fresh one-month high against a basket of major peers on Friday as Federal Reserve policymakers continued to talk up the need for further interest rate hikes ahead of their key Jackson Hole symposium next week. The dollar index rose 0.121% to 107.620, after earlier...
