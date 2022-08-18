MPISD welcomed new teachers on all eight campuses in the district. Some are new to teaching, while others have taught previously but are new to MPISD. They spent 2 ½ days in a new teacher inservice geared toward receiving them into their new school district. They finished their inservice weeks at the annual New Teacher Breakfast hosted by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber of Commerce.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO