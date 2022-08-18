Read full article on original website
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
MPISD – News
MPISD welcomed new teachers on all eight campuses in the district. Some are new to teaching, while others have taught previously but are new to MPISD. They spent 2 ½ days in a new teacher inservice geared toward receiving them into their new school district. They finished their inservice weeks at the annual New Teacher Breakfast hosted by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber of Commerce.
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
Crash Kills Two Near Alba
Thursday night at 9:15, JP Parker pronounced Ginger B. Durham, 18, Mineola, at the scene after a two-vehicle crash. The accident was on US-69 about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba in Wood County when a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country collied with a 2017 Land Rover. A male, 16 years old, died in the Chrysler. Durham was in the Land Rover with Kaden L. West, 21, also of Mineola, who is in stable condition at a Tyler hospital. It was a head-on crash.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 19)
Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700-block of Hubbard at 9:16 Thursday morning. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers contacted Aubrey K Porter, 29, of Paris, who had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possessing a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Officers arrested another male on Municipal Court warrants, and the third was released. They transferred Porter to the Lamar County Jail.
