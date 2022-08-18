Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: LA Times continues vendetta against Sheriff Villanueva
The Times is one of the longest running papers in the state of California besides the Sacramento Bee. Their influence in some respects is waning in the public sphere for their obvious attempts to control elections with dubious endorsements of politicians, many of which are currently under federal indictments. Articles...
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA councilman spotted in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a rail line stop in Inglewood. The event was attended by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and somehow Mark Ridley-Thomas got an invite. The Crenshaw/LAX has had multiple ribbon cutting ceremonies to coincide...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID suspect who attempted to stab homeowner
LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed by suspect who fled on bicycle
LOS ANGELES – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
2urbangirls.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting near LA mall
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the Beverly Center. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian at about 5:25 p.m. Friday...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in officer involved shooting
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2urbangirls.com
West Hollywood shooting victim dies from injuries
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday, has died of his injuries, after having been shot near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect barricades in South Bay residence
CARSON, Calif. – A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence Saturday evening and a sheriff’s SWAT team was working to get him out. The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood becoming hot bed for murder after another person shot to death on Sunset Blvd
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where are the police?
Thank you for updating us on the contract negotiations concluding with the Inglewood Police Department. As you may know, the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) is soliciting residents for donations, presumably to continue to fund the members of the city council, as you pointed out in Padilla’s campaign forms.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
2urbangirls.com
South LA woman indicted on bank fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was indicted today by a federal grand jury for her role in a scheme that allegedly defrauded banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits from her mail route and giving them to a co-schemer in exchange for cash payments and gifts.
2urbangirls.com
Compton councilman makes court appearance on domestic violence charges
COMPTON – The newest member of the Compton city council made his first appearance in a Compton courtroom on allegations deriving from a domestic violence dispute with a member of his family. Andre Spicer is alleged to have “choked” out a member of his family and in screenshots posted...
2urbangirls.com
LA County unemployment rate dips in July
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in July, down from a revised 5.1% in June, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was well below the 9% rate in July 2021. In Orange County,...
2urbangirls.com
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Comments / 0