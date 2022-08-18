Read full article on original website
Town council to discuss Ballard’s liquor, entertainment licenses
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A hearing is scheduled Monday night to determine whether or not licenses for Ballard’s Beach Resort should be revoked or suspended. New Shoreham Town Council will hold a show cause hearing for Ballard’s, following a tumultuous evening that included a pair of fights: one during a festival at Ballard’s and another […]
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council OKs proposal to dredge the Narrow River
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday. The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
mybackyardnews.com
ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON
Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
GoLocalProv
Let’s Take a Look at 2022 Campaign Political Blunders (to Date)
Let’s take a look at 2022 campaign political blunders in Rhode Island. With a little more than three weeks to go until primary day, it is highly unlikely that this is the final list. While this election cycle has had few personal attack ads — this political season may...
independentri.com
Nine-member committee appointed to shape the future of SK’s schools
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A new nine-member School Building Committee will form in South Kingstown to address what educators say are much-needed improvements to the town’s schools. The move comes more than 15 months after voters overwhelmingly rejected up to $85 million in bonds for a sweeping school...
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Joe Paolino, Jr. and James Diossa, candidate for RI General Treasurer
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leadership in Rhode Island throughout the year. Leading into the primary he has interviewed those running for key office positions. James Diossa, past Mayor of Central Falls is running for General Treasurer. Here is his list of the reasons why, the three things he’d do right away, if elected, and more…
nrinow.news
Town removes 100 tons of trash, spends $76K on cleanup of Quaker Highway property in N.S.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A contractor hired by the town recently removed around 100 tons of debris from a blighted property on Quaker Highway, in a cleanup that included removal of multiple boats, tractors and more than 30 propane tanks, and cost the town $76,657, according to Building and Zoning Official Lawrence Enright.
ABC6.com
Rehoboth Fire Department assisted three different towns throughout the week
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department said Saturday that they’ve helped assist three other neighboring towns throughout the week for the first time ever. “All 3 Tankers have gone mutual aid in a single week to assist 3 different towns,” said the department in a Facebook post.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign legislation aimed at helping seniors
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee is set to sign legislation on Wednesday that is aimed at helping seniors. The governor will be holding the ceremonial signing at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick. The legislation includes a new Circuit Breaker Tax Credit and also an increase in the amount...
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
Government Technology
Heat Caused Voting Machine Malfunctions in Connecticut
(TNS) — Voting machines throughout the state were damaged on primary Election Day due to high temperatures, election officials said this week. Norwich and Stonington registrars told The Day that multiple machines at polling locations in the two municipalities malfunctioned during the state's primary election on Aug. 9. Approximately 50 machines were affected throughout the state, according to the Secretary of the State's office. Machines that were not at air-conditioned polling locations partially "melted," officials say, and were unable to tabulate vote totals.
GoLocalProv
The Nature Conservancy Acquires 52 Acres of High-Priority Forest in Richmond
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, announced on Thursday the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. The parcel has been added to TNC’s Beaver River Preserve. With more...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft
8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.
SNAP for Seniors: How Rhode Island Is Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee -- joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates -- recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation opens new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice changes to the Route 6/10 connecter in Providence starting Friday. Here’s what to expect. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the the Route 6 west/Route 10 south split on the connector has been shifted 500 feet north of its previous location.
independentri.com
Police warn of rise of scams targeting renters
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A University of Rhode Island student answered an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an apartment in Wakefield and was cheated out of $1,800. The person claiming to be the landlord said he was always traveling and wouldn’t be able to show the student the apartment before moving into it.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison, facing deportation, after possessing nearly two kilograms of cocaine, fake driver’s license
PROVIDENCE – A Dominican national, who was detained moments after he claimed a package containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, was sentenced on Tuesday to sixteen months in federal custody and faces deportation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Robinson Padilla-Rosario, 38,...
newportthisweek.com
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
