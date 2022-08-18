ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

17-year-old shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Avondale, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Victim identified in Avondale shooting; another man critically hurt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say. Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY

