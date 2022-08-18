Read full article on original website
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Fox 19
Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
At least 1 person taken to Dayton Children’s after vehicle flipped over in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over Saturday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Miamisburg. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Auburn...
Fox 19
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
Cincinnati: Two Wendy’s Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Cincinnati: Two Wendy's Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Fox 19
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Newport police ask for information related to an accident on the 11th Street Bridge on Saturday
The Newport Police have issued this request for information:. On Saturday, August 20th at 12:27 a.m., Newport Police received a call of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge. The vehicle involved fled before the officer’s arrived on the scene. Newport Police and the Campbell...
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Dead And 1 In Critical
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Dead And 1 In Critical
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
Victim identified in Avondale shooting; another man critically hurt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead and another is critically hurt in an early morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police say. Officers responded to a report of two people shot in a residence in the 100 block of Glenridge Place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
