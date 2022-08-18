Effective: 2022-08-21 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tarrant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Tarrant County. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water on roadways is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through midnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park and Lake Worth.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO