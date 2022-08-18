Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tarrant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Tarrant County. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water on roadways is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through midnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park and Lake Worth.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Richland Hills and River Oaks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
