Judge Criticizes Alex Jones’ Attorneys for ‘Shocking’ Alleged Ethics Violation

By Matt Young
 4 days ago
Briana Sanchez/Reuters

A Connecticut judge criticized two of Alex Jones’ attorneys, Norm Pattis and Federico Reynal, ahead of an upcoming defamation trial for a potential violation of ethics rules after they allegedly disclosed confidential medical and psychiatric records of plaintiffs in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre to “unauthorized individuals.” Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, who’s presiding over the Connecticut Sandy Hook lawsuit, noted in court that this was the fourth time that attorneys connected to the Jones case are facing such disciplinary action, describing it as “unprecedented and actually quite shocking.” No final decision has yet been made over whether ethics rules were violated when Jones’ Connecticut attorney allegedly shared the confidential records and depositions of the Connecticut plaintiffs with Jones’ Texas attorneys, according to Connecticut Public. A filing signed by Pattis’ attorney “vehemently” denies “any misconduct.” Jones is facing legal action in Connecticut after repeatedly alleging that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a “hoax.” The Texas case resulted in a jury ordering Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the massacre.

Read it at Law & Crime

