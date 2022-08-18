Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Her Failed Black Widow Movie Pitch
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, putting a unique stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In and amongst introducing audiences to the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the first episode proved to have some surprising connections and references to larger lore, spearheaded by head writer Jessica Gao. In interviews leading up to She-Hulk's debut, Gao revealed that she got the job after pitching an idea to Marvel Studios for their Black Widow movie — and in a recent interview with The Wrap, Gao shed more light on what it would have entailed. As it turns out, Gao's idea for a Black Widow movie would have seen Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returning to her high school reunion, something complicated by her past as an assassin.
To All the Boys Star Anna Cathcart Talks Partnering With LEGO DOTS and the Upcoming XO, Kitty Series
In Netflix's hit To All The Boys film trilogy, Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey, the younger sister of Laura Jean Covey and the character quickly became a fan favorite, so much so that a spinoff series centered around Kitty — XO, Kitty — is in the works at the streamer. The series will follow Kitty when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, and in the process realizes things are much more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Tales of the Walking Dead Recap: Blair/Gina
Six different stories. One dead world. Tales of the Walking Dead is AMC's episodic anthology series from The Walking Dead Universe, consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Kari Drake, Season 1 Episode 2 is Blair/Gina's story.
Black Clover Cliffhanger Sees Asta Take a Deadly Hit
Black Clover has officially kicked off the final arc of the manga series with a bang, and the newest chapter of the series has left Asta in quite the deadly spot with its bloody cliffhanger! The end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc came with the massive surprise that the fourth Zogratis sibling, Lucius, had actually been hiding out in the Clover Kingdom all this time inside the body of the Wizard King. Series creator Yuki Tabata took a break for a few months to properly prepare for the finale, and now that it's kicked off, the creator is wasting no time in getting things going.
The Sandman Bonus Episode Includes Cameos By Audible Cast
Fans of Netflix's The Sandman were surprised last week when the streamer dropped a bonus special episode on Friday, with the episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series, the animated "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. But there was another surprise within the surprise — some of the voice cast of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" includes actors from Audible's The Sandman as well.
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
